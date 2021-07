BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The number of Delta variant cases in Kern County has more than quadrupled.

Kern County Public Health updated its COVID dashboard Thursday morning showing 37 Delta variant cases. Wednesday's numbers showed just eight.

It also includes five new deaths and 138 new cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been more than 113,000 cases in Kern County since the start of the pandemic.

For more detail on the numbers, visit our COVID-19 tracker.