Kern County surpasses 200K total cases since pandemic started

Posted at 10:25 AM, Jan 24, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County surpassed 200,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, according to Kern County Public Health's dashboard on Monday.

Kern had 6,941 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend which raised the total number of cases to 203,066 since 2020, according to Kern Public Health.

No new deaths were reported Monday and the number of deaths in Kern County from COVID is 1,974.

The total number of people in Kern County who have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic started is 162,415.

