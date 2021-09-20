Kern Public Health: 1,445 new cases of COVID

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Public Health reported nearly 1,500 new cases of COVID on Monday. 1,445 new cases of COVID were reported and no new deaths, according to Kern Public Health.

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) confirmed there were 6,193 new COVID cases statewide on Sunday. The average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 71.03 per 100,000 per day for the week of Aug. 29–Sept. 4, according to CDPH. The vaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 8.9 per 100,000 per day during the same time period vaccinated Californians age 16 or older is significantly lower at 8.9 per 100,000 per day.

As of Monday 82.8% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the CDC.

The state's 7-day positivity rate is 3.0%.

For more detail on the numbers, visit our COVID-19 tracker.