Kern Public Health: 50% of Kern residents fully vaccinated against COVID

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — This week Kern County reached a milestone of having 50% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID, according to Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern Public Health.

The announcement was made during Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Over the past 14 days, 98.3% of all positive cases were among those who are unvaccinated, according to Kern Public Health.

There are 894 people who have tested positive for COVID 90 days after an initial positive test which means its likely they've been reinfected, said Carrigan.

Only .21% of fully vaccinated have had a post vaccination infection, while .65% of residents who aren't vaccinated have had a reinfection, according to Kern Public Health.

With the current surge, Kern County will have 22 additional staffing nurses after resource requests to the state with 90 nurses available through mid-October, said Carrigan.

Additionally, six strike team members totaling 33 emergency medical technicians are in Kern and have agreed to a one week extension to stay, according to Kern Public Health. 23 Nation Guard members also remain in Kern County to help with the surge.

Due to an increase in people seeking COVID testing, from the surge and also as mandated for some California events, there will be three new free testing sites in Kern: One in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi. Kern Public Health hasn't revealed where the testing sites will be located.

For more detail on the numbers, visit our COVID-19 tracker.