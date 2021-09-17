Watch
Kern Public Health: 65-and-older group make up majority of COVID deaths

Coronavirus
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 14:13:34-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The people making up the majority of COVID deaths in Kern County are those 65-and-older, according to Kern Public Health.

People ages 65 and older have accounted for about 64.1% of all COVID deaths in Kern County, according to Kern Public Health. The 65-and-older group makes up 11.6% of

Kern's population, according to a California Department of Finance 2020 population projection.

According to Kern Public Health, Hispanics are the race most affected by COVID deaths. Currently, Hispanics account for 56.4% of COVID deaths in Kern, which is a drop from 57.6% percent from April 20th, 2021.

As of Friday, Kern County has had 1,515 COVID deaths since the pandemic started.

Other findings include that the majority of COVID deaths are from people suffering from a underlying medical condition and men currently account for 60.2% of deaths. 45 deaths have been reported with no underlying medical condition, according to Kern Public Health.

On Friday, Kern Public Health reported there are 510 new COVID cases and one new death.

For more detail on the numbers, visit our COVID-19 tracker.

