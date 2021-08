BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health reported four new deaths when it updated its COVID dashboard Monday.

They also reported there were 1,462 new COVID cases.

In all, there have been more than 124,432 cases in Kern County since the start of the pandemic with 114,529 recovered residents. 1,462 Kern County residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

For more detail on the numbers, visit our COVID-19 tracker.