Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kern Public Health reports uptick in first-time COVID vaccinations

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 10:44 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 13:44:07-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health reports an increase in people getting first doses of COVID vaccines.

In the past three weeks, the amount of first doses given out increased 32.5%.

As of August 29, 725,313 residents of Kern County have received doses of COVID vaccines, according to Kern County Public Health. 345,678 or 45.8% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health.

“We are encouraged to see first dose vaccination administration rates continuing to rise in our community,” said Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health, in a statement. “We continue to urge everyone to use all available tools to protect against COVID-19 including getting vaccinated, masking, physical distancing, washing your hands, staying home when you are sick or been exposed, and staying in overall good health by eating well and regularly exercising.”

Kern County Public Health also reported 511 new cases of COVID and three new deaths. The 14-day case rate is 38.69 per 100,000.

For more detail on the numbers, visit our COVID-19 tracker.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chicago Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets