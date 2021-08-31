Kern Public Health reports uptick in first-time COVID vaccinations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health reports an increase in people getting first doses of COVID vaccines.

In the past three weeks, the amount of first doses given out increased 32.5%.

As of August 29, 725,313 residents of Kern County have received doses of COVID vaccines, according to Kern County Public Health. 345,678 or 45.8% of Kern’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health.

“We are encouraged to see first dose vaccination administration rates continuing to rise in our community,” said Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health, in a statement. “We continue to urge everyone to use all available tools to protect against COVID-19 including getting vaccinated, masking, physical distancing, washing your hands, staying home when you are sick or been exposed, and staying in overall good health by eating well and regularly exercising.”

Kern County Public Health also reported 511 new cases of COVID and three new deaths. The 14-day case rate is 38.69 per 100,000.

