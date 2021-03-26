Menu

Kernville Union SD confirms COVID case in school community

Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 26, 2021
(KERO) — Kernville Union School District has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in a member of the school community.

They say the individual who tested positive was last seen on school property on March 25 and all areas in which that individual spent time will be cleaned and disinfected.

Dr. Steven Martinez, Ed.D, superintendent, KUSD said "Our school is working with the Kern County Public Health Department to follow up with the case and will reach out to all persons who are identified as having had close contact with the case to recommend home quarantine and COVID-19 testing."

