Los Angeles County COVID vaccine mandate goes into effect

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Starting Friday, Los Angeles County residents and visitors to the area will need to keep their COVID vaccination cards close.

Anyone 12 and older must show proof of vaccination at county bars, concerts and sporting events. The other option is to show a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

The city of Los Angeles is going a step further after the City Council passed a law this week requiring vaccine proof in any shared indoor space.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti says these requirements are important.

"We know that vaccine saves lives. It doesn't 100% prevent you from getting sick but it will almost 100% prevent you from dying and we've had enough death, enough suffering. Let's get this knocked out."

That ordinance takes effect Nov. 4th with enforcement on track to start Nov. 29th.