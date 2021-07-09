Watch
Los Angeles County public health reports 165% increase in COVID cases

All those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Delta Variant
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 12:14:29-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — COVID-19 cases are spiking in Los Angeles as the Delta variant fuels infections. Officials there are reporting a 165 percent increase in cases compared to last week.

The numbers are up across California also.

"A couple of weeks ago we started seeing a trickling in of coronavirus patients, but in the last week, we have seen a significant rise," explains Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County public health director. "100 percent every patient I have had to hospitalize due to COVID-19 has been unvaccinated."

A bill that cleared the state legislature on Thursday requires public schools to offer a remote learning option. That way parents wary of health risks at schools will have options.

