Magic Mountain to require COVID vaccination proof or negative test on the weekends

Jae C. Hong/AP
Visitors ride a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on its first day of reopening to members and pass holders in Valencia, Calif., Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Oct 06, 2021
(KERO) — Six Flags Magic Mountain announced full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours prior to entry will be required for those 12 and older on select days starting Thursday, Oct. 7th.

Face coverings are also required at all times, including outdoors, for everyone 2-years-old and older, according to Six Flags Magic Mountain. The new rules are from updated health and safety protocols from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Currently, the select days are Friday through Sunday during Fright Fest. Park goers can gain entry quicker using the CLEAR app which can be downloaded here.

