Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Masks preventing the spread of other illnesses

Fewer kids went to the hospital for colds
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Mask Wearing
Posted at 10:03 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 13:03:27-04

(KERO) — Masks became a requirement because of COVID-19 but they could be responsible for preventing the spread of other illnesses.

Researchers found fewer children went to the hospital for respiratory illnesses since the start of the pandemic. The CDC says there have been far fewer flu deaths.

Doctors say masks became have become such a part of everyday life people may continue wearing them during flu season or on airplanes. Either way, they say it's important to keep wearing masks and keeping your distance from others while the pandemic continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive