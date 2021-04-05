Masks preventing the spread of other illnesses

(KERO) — Masks became a requirement because of COVID-19 but they could be responsible for preventing the spread of other illnesses.

Researchers found fewer children went to the hospital for respiratory illnesses since the start of the pandemic. The CDC says there have been far fewer flu deaths.

Doctors say masks became have become such a part of everyday life people may continue wearing them during flu season or on airplanes. Either way, they say it's important to keep wearing masks and keeping your distance from others while the pandemic continues.