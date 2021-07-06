New version of the Delta variant discovered

(KERO) — The Delta variant continues to spread across the United States and now scientists are reporting a new version of this variant is called the Delta Plus.

The Delta variant accounted for nearly 36 percent of COVID-19 cases in California last month.

Researchers at the University of San Francisco are looking into the different kinds of mutations. According to the study, the Delta variant has 18 different mutations and 7 of them are in its protein.

Experts say it's now the dominant variant in California and the more unvaccinated people there are the more places these variants have to continue mutating.