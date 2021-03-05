Nine more COVID-related deaths in Kern County as Governor Gavin Newsom talks reopening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health officials reported more people in the community have died in relation to COVID-19. Nine more deaths were reported today in Kern County.

That marks 924 lives lost in total. But health officials want people to know there is a backlog in reporting so this data is just now appearing in the daily numbers.

There were 138 new cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday. That marks nearly 104,000 cases in the county since the pandemic started.

Governor Gavin Newsom stopped in Stockon Thursday to address the ongoing pandemic. In recent days he has criticized the Texas leadership for lifting the mask mandate in their state. And for those hoping the same would happen here, don't expect that anytime soon.

"You can't safely reopen your economy until we get this disease behind us," said Newsom. "We can't honestly do that unless we address those communities that are disproportionately vulnerable to this pandemic and its deadly impacts."

Governor Newsom has long-said that the key to reopening is lowering COVID-19 infections and expanding vaccination distribution across the state. The governor also floated some ideas around to bring more vaccines to vulnerable areas.

Adding that Californians must work toward a more balanced method of handling the pandemic, which includes more resources for the hardest-hit areas in the state.

While many people are focused on getting a COVID-19 vaccine it's important to make sure kids get vaccinated for other preventable diseases.

Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering a series of vaccination clinics in town. There was one Thursday but if you didn't make it out here's your next chance.

On March 8th you can head over to Greenfield Family Resource Center between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for vaccinations. Anyone over the age of 5 must make an appointment online.