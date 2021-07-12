Opinions differ on student mask use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — State health officials say California school children should continue to wear masks in school even if they're vaccinated. This despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saying kids do not need to keep their masks on if they've received the vaccine.

Just as parents differ on whether they want their children to wear masks when school resumes health officials are at odds as well. The CDC released its guidance for the upcoming school year stressing that in-person learning is a priority. They also stressed that vaccination is important as well as social distancing, health screenings, and handwashing in order to ensure that fully vaccinated students and staff won't need to wear masks.

"We do not believe in any way that we have deviated from the CDC," explained California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. "In fact, we think the CDC gives California an opportunity to put together a plan with safety first."

But state health officials recommend all students regardless of their vaccination status wear masks so that no child feels "singled out or different."