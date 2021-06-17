Panama-Buena Vista Union School District hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As efforts continue to get more people vaccinated you'll have some options around town to get a shot. Thursday the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will host a vaccine clinic.

It comes two weeks after the district's last clinic and will allow those who got vaccinated then to get their second dose. Anyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated can also show up.

It's being held at the district's board room on Ashe Road. It runs from 11 a.m. Thursday morning to 1:30 p.m.

And the City of Bakersfield hosting a handful of vaccine clinics at local parks. The city kicked off a clinic Wednesday at City in the Hills Park. Another clinic is scheduled for Thursday at University Park on University Avenue just down from Columbus.

A handful of other clinics at local parks will be held through the first week of July. They run from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You can see a full list on the city's website.