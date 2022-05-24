Pfizer COVID vaccine results show strong immune response in children 6 months to 5 years

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Pfizer and BioNTech announced an analysis that showed that their three-dose coronavirus vaccine regimen indicated a strong immune response in children 6 months to 5 years of age. The analysis reported an efficacy rate of more than 80 percent, and what this could mean for the future of vaccinating toddlers.

The state's COVID-19 database says that as of May 20th the 0-17 age group accounts for nearly 19 percent of confirmed cases and nearly 23 percent of the state’s total population and that is why Pfizer is working toward a long-awaited vaccine for young children.

According to Pfizer three doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine met all immune response criteria required for emergency use authorization. The administered dose given to children within the study was only one-tenth of the dose that is given to adults.

Dr. Hemmel Kothary from Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield says that is a common practice for ensuring kids' safety.

“A lot of what we do in pediatrics is based on their weight. Including medications as well. We have to give them a lower dosage because their bodies can’t process higher doses the same as they would in an adult. We’re getting another surge right now which is another variant of the omicron. Having this booster on board can only help.”

Pfizer stated that the COVID-19 vaccine was well-tolerated in this age group, and no new safety signals were identified. The majority of side effects were mild or moderate.

Although the vaccination for kids under the age of 5 has not officially been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration as of yet, Kothary says that it is possible for the approval to come very soon.

The vaccine advisory committee meeting for the FDA is now set to take place on June 15th. The meeting is said to discuss pediatric COVID-19 vaccines with the completion of an emergency use authorization.