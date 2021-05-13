Watch
Poll: For unvaccinated Latinos, hesitancy isn't the problem

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, Juan Delgado, 73, right, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from a health care worker at a vaccination site in the Mission district of San Francisco. Latinos who haven’t yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine are much more likely than whites or Blacks to say they want a shot right away, a new poll finds. That unfulfilled desire could be an opportunity for public health workers to boost vaccination rates among the nation’s largest ethnic minority. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 13, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Latinos are forgoing COVID-19 shots because of concerns about losing work hours, getting a bill, and for some, immigration worries. That’s according to a new poll that offers insights into how to raise vaccination rates among the nation’s largest ethnic minority.

Out Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor poll finds that many Hispanics who remain unvaccinated actually want a shot. In fact, they reported far less vaccine hesitancy than their white or Black counterparts.

One in 3 unvaccinated Latino adults said they want to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. That was twice the share as among unvaccinated white adults or Blacks.

