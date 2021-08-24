Public Health: Over 99% of Kern County COVID cases are among the unvaccinated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Department's coronavirus dashboard added another 442 new cases of COVID overnight with no new deaths attributed to the virus. There were also no new cases of the delta variant reported in the latest count.

The overwhelming number of deaths from the coronavirus in Kern County is in the 65 and over age group with nearly 900. More than 300 deaths in the 50-to-64 bracket and another 145 in ages 18-to-49. Those demographics were last updated on april 20th.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now has the FDA's official stamp of approval for people 16 years and older.

In addition, the majority of COVID cases remain among the unvaccinated.

According to the dashboard, since January 21, 2021 - the first date a resident of Kern County was considered fully vaccinated - 27,355 COVID cases among those unvaccinated compared to 234 among those who are vaccinated. Only 15 vaccinated residents have ended up in the hospital compared to 1,509 among those not vaccinated.

Officials say they're making a vaccine specifically for the Delta variant just in case it's needed but added the current vaccine is very effective.

White House officials say this approval paves the way for vaccine mandates. Also, safety and efficacy data is still coming in on vaccines for kids 11 and younger.