BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While main group numbers in vaccine doses administered are trending upward those in minority groups are still showing a low percentage.

To try and help combat that the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and many others including Senator Alex Padilla, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, and Director of the Study of Latino Health Dr. David Haynes-Bautista are holding a virtual roundtable to discuss how vaccinations can support Latin-x communities.

Experts will address common concerns and questions and the meeting's hope is to raise awareness of the importance of increasing vaccination rates in underserved communities.

The meeting is open to the public and takes place Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. You can watch it on Facebook.