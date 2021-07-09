Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Second case of the Delta variant recorded in Kern County

Accounts for more than 50% of infections.
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Delta Variant
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 17:00:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Public Health has confirmed the second case of the Delta variant in Kern County.

The delta variant has emerged as the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Coronavirus Kern County

Covering Kern County

Kern COVID-19 tracker: 1,409 deaths, 111,341 total cases, 40,733 recovered

10:56 AM, Mar 22, 2020

The CDC’s “variant proportions” website shows the delta variant, otherwise known as B.1.617.2, accounted for an estimated 51.7% of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. as of July 3.

The delta variant also accounts for more than 50% of infections in five of the 10 regions that the Department of Health a Human Services divides the U.S. into, according to the CDC.

Infectious disease experts, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned for weeks that the delta variant is highly contagious and it threatens the nation’s recovery from the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County