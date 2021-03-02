State prepares to release new tier data as Kern County COVID-19 deaths top 900

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom has predicted that many counties should be switching tiers in the coming weeks as case rates continue to decline. State health officials say they will release the latest metrics around noon Tuesday.

Kern County is in the purple tier with at least one category in the red tier last week. Moving into the red tier will allow restaurants to open indoors at 25% among other things.

Covering Kern County Kern County COVID-19 tracker: 1,167 deaths, 105,912 total cases, 37,889 recovered

And new numbers show that the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kern County has gone over the 900 mark. Kern County Public Health's dashboard showed 25 new deaths. That brings the total to 902 since the start of the pandemic.

Public health also reporting 200 new COVID cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Kern County has now seen more than 103,600 COVID-19 cases.