Summer brings concerns of another COVID surge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — With summer approaching so are concerns of another wave of COVID cases.

Officials say the country is averaging nearly 100,000 new COVID cases a day with the number of infections reportedly quadrupling in the last six weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially signed off on new booster shots for kids 5 to 11 years old at least five months after they were initially vaccinated. Health officials are worried about that age group saying about 70 percent of those kids are not yet fully vaccinated.

"Boosters are great once everyone has their first-round and I think that needs to be a priority," said Dr. Helen Talbot, an infectious disease specialist.

For those younger than five years old the Food and Drug Administration reminds parents that Moderna's emergency use authorization application was just completed.

In the last week, 39 states and territories have reported increases in hospital admissions of at least ten percent.

The CDC is now recommending masks indoors again.

