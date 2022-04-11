Thousands rally in LA to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of people gathered Sunday outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The crowd rallied Sunday at Grand Park to hear speakers and performers, while big-rig trucks from the “People’s Convoy” were parked on nearby streets. Members of the convoy jammed traffic during a Washington, D.C., protest earlier this year.

The crowd is opposing vaccine requirements, although most were recently lifted in California as a winter COVID-19 surge has eased. Public health officials attribute that largely to widespread vaccinations.

The shots are still required for many public workers and some of those attending the rally included New York and local firefighters, police officers and teachers.