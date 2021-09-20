Updated guidance for California 'mega events' goes into effect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California's updated rules for indoor and outdoor "mega-events" go into effect on Monday, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for many large-scale events held throughout the state.

The state's rules include:

Indoor mega-events (more than 1,000 attendees indoors) Masks: Required for unvaccinated individuals, required regardless of vaccination status in California's required settings (here) Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test: Required for all attendees Capacity limits: None Social distancing: None



Outdoor mega-events (more than 10,000 attendees outdoors) Masks: Required for unvaccinated individuals, required regardless of vaccination status in California's required settings (here) Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test: Strongly recommended for all attendees Capacity limits: None Social distancing: None



Events must also make face masks available to attendees should they want one.

Originally, California's rules set indoor mega-events at 5,000 attendees. The state had also originally allowed attendees to self-attest vaccination status or negative test results for indoor events.

For outdoor settings, state health officials strongly recommend against using self-attestation to verify vaccination status or proof of negative COVID-19 test.

Valid proof of vaccination includes a vaccination card or photo of the card on a separate document or phone. Venues can require that information be provided during ticket purchases or prior to entry at the event.

The updated guidance will be in effect until Nov. 1.