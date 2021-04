BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Walgreens is adjusting the timing between doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The drug store chain has been giving the second dose a week after federal guidelines suggested.

Walgreens says it will change that to meet the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation of three weeks between shots.

Walngreens patients can have their second doses automatically scheduled when they make an appointment for their first shot.