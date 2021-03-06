What the CDC recommends to Americans who have been fully vaccinated

Vaccinated Americans may soon be able to attend small social gatherings without masks.

This is according to the new CDC guidance released Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finalizing its first set of recommendations as the number of vaccines administered passes 80 million.

A full return to normal is unlikely right away.

The CDC is expected to recommend fully vaccinated people to still wear masks and socially distance in public spaces out of caution.

New cases and hospitalizations have declined steadily since January, but this week CDC Director Doctor Rochelle Walensky warned the drop might be stalling.

"Please hear me clearly, at this level of cases with variants spreading we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained."

According to the CDC the U.S. has a current seven-day average for new COVID cases is peaking at around 60,000 a day, which is the lowest since October.

There may be some changes coming for teenagers and children too. Pfizer's vaccine is already cleared for use in teens ages 16 and older and both Pfizer and Moderna are now running clinical trials to test vaccines on children 12 and older.