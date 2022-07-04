Watch Now
1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Sacramento Police officers gather near the scene of shooting outside a night club in the early morning hours on Monday, July 4, 2022, in downtown Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento Shooting
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 12:51:30-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said.

Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday after the Mix nightclub let out patrons.

The four wounded people were taken hospitals, she said. The victims were not immediately identified.

“What we know now is very limited,” Lester said.

Police did not immediately disclose any information about a suspect or suspects and messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Lester said police are seeking witnesses to come forward with additional information about the shooting. They asked people to submit possible video evidence.

