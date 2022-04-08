Watch
$10K reward offered to help solve 2018 Bakersfield slaying

Police Tape, Crime Scene Tape, Police Line (FILE)
23ABC News
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 08, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Secret Witness Program is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and filing of a complaint against the suspect(s) in the 2018 shooting death of James Kulstad in Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department says Kulstad was found shortly after 1:15 a.m. April 8th, 2018, in the 5700 block of Sandstone Lane with a gunshot wound. Police say possible suspect car was seen in the area before the incident and is described as a newer model silver sedan.

The Secret Witness phone line operates 24 hours a day and secrecy is guaranteed to those who call.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect(s) in this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

