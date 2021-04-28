11-year-old boy shot in drive by shooting in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif — An 11-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Rosamond Tuesday afternoon according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 5 p.m. KCSO responded to the 2700 block of Diamond Street in Rosamond for reports of a shooting. When they arrived the boy was found inside a parked car near a business. He was suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. KCSO found two other victims who had been grazed by bullets and did not need medical attention.

According to KCSO an adult man fired the shots from inside a dark blue car before fleeing northbound on Diamond Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110. You can also make an anonymous report by dialing the secret witness line at 322-4040.