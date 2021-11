BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 11-year-old Cameron Jeffreys is missing after being in Oildale, according to KCSO.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with anime characters on the front and wearing dark ripped jeans with flip flops. Last seen on November 11 at 8:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of McCray in Oildale.

Jeffreys has high-functioning autism.

If you have any information please call KCSO at (661) 861-3100 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.