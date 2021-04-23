1980 cold case victim finally identified

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that they had successfully identified the victim in a cold case dating back to 1980.

The victim, Shirley Ann Soosay, was found stabbed to death on July 14th in an almond orchard off Highway 99 in Delano just north of Bakersfield. She was identified in February 2020.

According to a video presentation provided by the KCSO, in 2008 her murder was linked by the Department of Justice to Wilson Chouset, a convicted serial killer. He was already serving a life sentence for rape at the time.

Kern County Sheriff's Office/YouTube

Chouset was convicted in 2018 of killing Jane Doe #5, as well as another woman in Ventura County.

Shirley Ann Sousay was connected to her aunt Violet Soosay through the DNA Project. Violet had been searching for her missing aunt for 40 years.

WATCH THE FULL PRESENTATION BELOW: