2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Southern California house

Posted at 9:19 PM, May 04, 2022
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police were investigating a shooting at a Southern California house that left two men dead and a third wounded.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday found two men with gunshot wounds at the property in Riverside.

One man died at the scene and the other was hospitalized in stable condition.

A short time later, someone flagged down a police vehicle near downtown reporting that a male passenger in a car had stopped breathing.

The man, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, later died.

Investigators determined the victim in the car had been shot at the house.

