23ABC takes a look at homicides in Kern County as crime rises

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — 23ABC took a closer look at homicides here in Kern County.

We're now learning more about the 33 victims, including the latest person to die on Kern County streets this weekend.

The latest homicide in Bakersfield was on Sunday, BPD responded to a shooting near the Rosedale Inn and Buck Owens Boulevard.

That's where officers found 31-year-old Corey Michael Fisher suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital of his injuries.

Police say it's not clear who shot fisher, and that they are still looking for a potential suspect.

Fisher's death marks Kern County's 33rd homicide.

A closer look at those numbers reveals that the first homicide happened as Kern County was ringing in the new year.

That's when Oscar Cervantes was killed in Bakersfield.

Most of the people killed in Kern County were men, and 6 women lost their lives.

When it comes to ages, the oldest homicide victim was 64 years old when he was killed.

The youngest person killed in Kern County so far this year was 16.