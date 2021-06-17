5 Bakersfield men arrested for soliciting juveniles for sex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday the Bakersfield Police announced five men were arrested earlier this month in connection to an undercover sex sting.

According to the BPD, undercover detectives posed as a 14-year-old girl online. Several men contacted the "girl," engaging in "inappropriate communication, and requesting to meet for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity."

Detectives set up a meeting with the men, who were then arrested for unlawful communication with a minor, and solicitation of a minor for sex.

Those arrested were:

Christian Dorado 23, of Bakersfield

Jagvir Singh, 36, of Bakersfield

Miguel Burgos, 30, of Bakersfield

Oscar Hernandez, 30, of Bakersfield

Enrique Venegas, 25, of Bakersfield

In a statement, the BPD encouraged "parents to communicate with their children about the potential dangers when navigating social media, and to be vigilant in monitoring who they may be communicating with."

The department also offers a free internet safety presentation for community groups. Those interested can contact the Bakersfield Police Department’s Community Relations Unit at (661) 326-3053.

To report an incident of child sexual exploitation online, contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at cybertipline.com, or 1-800-843-5678.