SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — The San Diego Sheriff's Office seized 500 pounds of fireworks Saturday.

Authorities were tipped off by neighbors who heard fireworks being set off. The illegal fireworks were found in a garage near neighboring houses.

Officials say if the fireworks went off accidentally someone could have been injured.

A 21-year-old man is now in jail and could get a year in prison for stashing the half ton of explosives.