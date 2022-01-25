6 charged with bid to smuggle arsenal to Mexican drug cartel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say six men have been charged with plotting to smuggle assault weapons and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition to one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels.

The U.S. attorney's office says a man from Whittier, California led a ring that purchased weapons, gun parts, and ammo including armor-piercing bullets from Oregon, Nevada, and other states. Federal prosecutors say the men used drug money to buy weapons intended for the notorious Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación.

Three pleaded not guilty last week in Los Angeles to conspiracy to violate export laws and other charges.