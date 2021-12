TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A 78-year-old Tehachapi man who was killed in a Dec. 5th assault has been identified by authorities.

Gilberto Sanchez, 78, of Tehachapi, was assaulted at about 11:12 a.m. in the 49500 block of Brett Avenue in Tehachapi, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died on Dec. 6th from his injuries.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and Sanchez's death was ruled a homicide, according to KCSO.