Adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West face new charges of involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West were arraigned Friday on new charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy.

Trezell and Jacqueline West were arrested in March on suspicion of killing 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson following an indictment by a Kern County grand jury. They now each face a total of seven charges.

In all, the Wests face two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of child cruelty, falsely reporting an emergency, involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy.

A trial is still scheduled to begin on July 25th.