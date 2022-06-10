Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West face new charges of involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy

The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West were arraigned Friday on new charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy.
Trezell and Jacqueline West, Bakersfield
Orrin and Orson West Disappearance
Orrin and Orson West Disappearance
Orrin and Orson West Disappearance
Trezell West and Jacqueline West, California City
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 20:31:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West were arraigned Friday on new charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy.

Trezell and Jacqueline West were arrested in March on suspicion of killing 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson following an indictment by a Kern County grand jury. They now each face a total of seven charges.

In all, the Wests face two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of child cruelty, falsely reporting an emergency, involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy.

A trial is still scheduled to begin on July 25th.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!