Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in July, killing 65-year-old Deborah Ann Geneau

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — An arrest has been made in the fatal hit and run that killed 65-year-old Deborah Ann Geneau.

Back on July 22, 2020, just after 1 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 8100 block of Stockdale Highway regarding an injury traffic collision. One adult female, later identified as Geneau succumbed to fatal injuries from the collision.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.

Based upon the investigation, it was determined that a 2010 or newer, silver sedan with very minor driver-side damage, believed to be involved in the collision, fled the scene of the collision.

In February Bakersfield police finished the investigation and filed the report in the deadly crash.

Finally, on April 30, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Stephanie Heninger, 42, of Bakersfield for charges of Hit & Run and Vehicular Manslaughter in the 5400 block of Summer Cypress Drive. The vehicle used in this offense was located in Riverside County and has been seized, a 2016, Nissan, Sentra, sedan, gray.

A statement on the family's behalf has been released.