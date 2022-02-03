Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

At least 5 shot in Northern California attack at gas station

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
File image of flashing police lights.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 10:20 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 01:20:53-05

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — At least five people have reportedly been shot at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California and a suspect is under arrest.

Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds posted on Facebook that the shooter was seen around 8 p.m. at a Walmart after an active shooter was reported at an ampm gas station, where five people were reported shot.

Reynolds said more victims were reported at the Walmart.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. There's no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack