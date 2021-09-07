Authorities identify man killed in Arvin shooting on Nora Way

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified the man killed in a shooting Sunday in the 2500 block of Nora Way in Arvin.

Sergio Botello, 41, was found in the driveway of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene, according to Arvin police.

An Arvin police officer on patrol heard multiple gunshots at about 10:13 p.m. Sunday.

A person flagged down the officer in the 2500 block of Nora Way saying that a relative had been shot, according to Arvin police.

A 911 call was made around the same time regarding the incident.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583 or the anonymous tip line at 661-606-6064.