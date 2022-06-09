Authorities identify man killed in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities on Thursday identified a 29-year-old man who was killed in a June 3rd shooting in East Bakersfield.

Jamari Deshawn Darden, 29, of Bakersfield, was declared dead after a shooting in the 700 block of Brundage Lane. BPD said the incident was reported shortly before midnight.

BPD said when officers arrived they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Eliot Moore, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3567 or BPD at 661-327-7111.