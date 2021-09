BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identify man killed in a shooting Aug. 31st in the 700 block of Hill Street.

Deondre Jekell Johnson, 23, of Bakersfield, was found with gun shot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation revealed an adult male suspect fired several shots at the victim, and then, fled in a new four-door silver sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle, call KCSO at 661-861-3110.