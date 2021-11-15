Authorities identify man killed in South Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified a man killed in a shooting on Oct. 31st in South Bakersfield.

Officials say Isaiah Pedro Leyva, 21, of Bakersfield, was killed in the 300 block of McKee Road at about 4:28 a.m.

Investigators say the male victim had traumatic wounds all over his body. He was declared dead at the scene.

There's no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, you should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.