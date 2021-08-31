Authorities identify man killed in Tyree Toliver Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities identified a man killed in an Aug. 11th shooting at the intersection of Tyree Toliver Street and East 3rd Street.

Terry Laray Herron, 46, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene, according the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD says at least 26 rounds were fired, at 12:34 a.m., Aug. 11th in the 200 block of Tyree Toliver Street causing major injuries to two people.

Officers found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds within a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of E. 3rd Street.

According to BPD, there may be multiple shooters involved in this incident.

Another person injured in the shooting was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect vehicle may be a white Kia Optima.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspected car used in the shooting, call BPD at 327-7111.