BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities released the name of a man killed in a Dec. 3rd shooting in East Bakersfield.

Erik Gilberto Martinez, 29, of Bakersfield, was found suffering from a gun shot wound at about 5:09 a.m. in the 3100 block of Shelley Lane, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to Kern Medical where he later died from his injuries, said KCSO.