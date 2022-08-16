Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Authorities searching for robbery suspect in Lamont

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in an armed robbery in Lamont Monday afternoon.
Kern County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:57 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 20:57:30-04

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in an armed robbery in Lamont Monday afternoon.

According to KCSO at about 12:40 Monday deputies in the Lamont area received a report of an armed robbery. The vehicle used in the crime was located about an hour later abandoned in the area of Santa Ana Street and Main Street in Lamont.

Alicante Elementary and Lamont Elementary were placed on lockdown out of caution as deputies searched the area.

Witnesses said that a Hispanic man in a white t-shirt was seen fleeing the area.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-set Back 2 School

Free Backpacks