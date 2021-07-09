Watch
Bakersfield bank robbery suspect arrested in Oregon

43-year-old Joseph Lout was arrested.
Bakersfield Police Department
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the suspect robbed the BBVA Bank on Stockdale Highway on Wednesday at around 12:40 p.m.
BBVA Bank Robbery Suspect
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 13:57:49-04

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KERO) — A man wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Bakersfield was arrested in Oregon on Wednesday.

On June 23rd, 43-year-old Joseph Lout allegedly robbed the BBVA Bank in the 8500 block of Stockdale Highway, as well as the Safe 1 Credit Union on Oak Street on July 1st.

Authorities were able to identify Lout as the suspect and tracked him to Roseburg, Oregon. Lout attempted to flee from officers but was later apprehended. He will be extradited back to Bakersfield.

In addition to Lout, 29-year-old Amanda Flaherty-Wydur was arrested in connection to her role in the robberies.

