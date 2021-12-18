Bakersfield DUI checkpoint leads to two arrests, eight citations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As we get closer to the holidays law enforcement is making sure the roads are safe. They held a DUI checkpoint Friday night and shared the results.

From 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. the California Highway Patrol screened 346 cars. Two drivers were arrested for DUI's and four people were given sobriety tests. Eight citations were issued and one car was impounded.

Officials say research shows that “well-publicized" checkpoints and routine checks are a proven way to reduce the number of deaths and injuries in a DUI crash by 20 percent.

CHP Bakersfield Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez said that between the law enforcement agencies in Kern County, they average around 11 DUI arrests a day. They’ve seen a rise in crashes, especially involving drinking and driving.

As far as deaths related to these types of crashes they have had 20 this year to date compared to 34 in 2020 and 18 in 2019.

"This is the reason why we have these checkpoints and saturation patrols. Number one, we want to deter people from going out and being irresponsible and drinking and driving. Number two, we want to educate people as well. And we also want to take drunk and drug drivers off the road," explained Officer Rodriguez.

Rodriguez pointed out there were fewer people on the road last year but they saw a greater speed when pulling people over. They also saw an increase in day drinking arrests last year.